Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. The outdoor space includes a screened porch and open deck. Take advantage of the elevator to the second floor. The upstairs bedrooms include a large master suite with a sitting area overlooking the lake and golf course. The other two bedrooms are very spacious and each offer a private bath. Enjoy the pool at Limeburn Village. All utilities are included in rental price.