Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

You will feel welcomed by natural lighting, gorgeous hardwood floors, and freshly painted interior and exterior in this immaculate updated brick ranch across from Golf Course. The granite kitchen has double ovens, custom island, and stainless appliances. Owners suite has a remodeled spa bath, walk-in closet, and sitting area. Large 3rd bedroom has double closets and exterior entry making it a perfect inlaw/teen suite. This home includes refrigerator and washer/dryer. Pets negotiable.