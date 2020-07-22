6779 Foxfire Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

** Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home

** 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs with full bathroom

** New carpet on main level



FEATURES:



* 4 Bedroom / 3 baths

* Kitchen includes: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave

* Kitchen has a island for food preparation & large breakfast area

* Large great room boasts a gas fireplace

* Formal dinning room

* Den off of main entry

* Entertainment area upstairs

* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan

* Large sitting room in master bedroom

* Master bathroom includes; 2 sinks, garden tub & separate shower

* Large master walk-in closet

* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house

* Washer and dryer come with this home

* Patio on back of house

* Large side yard, lots of room for kids to play

* 2 car garage with garage door opener



** BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



** NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



** Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



** Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter



** $49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com