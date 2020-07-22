All apartments in Fulton County
6779 Foxfire Place
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

6779 Foxfire Place

6779 Foxfire Place · No Longer Available
Location

6779 Foxfire Place, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
** Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home
** 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs with full bathroom
** New carpet on main level

FEATURES:

* 4 Bedroom / 3 baths
* Kitchen includes: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
* Kitchen has a island for food preparation & large breakfast area
* Large great room boasts a gas fireplace
* Formal dinning room
* Den off of main entry
* Entertainment area upstairs
* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan
* Large sitting room in master bedroom
* Master bathroom includes; 2 sinks, garden tub & separate shower
* Large master walk-in closet
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Washer and dryer come with this home
* Patio on back of house
* Large side yard, lots of room for kids to play
* 2 car garage with garage door opener

** BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

** NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

** Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

** Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

** $49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6779 Foxfire Place have any available units?
6779 Foxfire Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6779 Foxfire Place have?
Some of 6779 Foxfire Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6779 Foxfire Place currently offering any rent specials?
6779 Foxfire Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6779 Foxfire Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6779 Foxfire Place is pet friendly.
Does 6779 Foxfire Place offer parking?
Yes, 6779 Foxfire Place offers parking.
Does 6779 Foxfire Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6779 Foxfire Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6779 Foxfire Place have a pool?
No, 6779 Foxfire Place does not have a pool.
Does 6779 Foxfire Place have accessible units?
No, 6779 Foxfire Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6779 Foxfire Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6779 Foxfire Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6779 Foxfire Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6779 Foxfire Place has units with air conditioning.
