6416 Woodwell Drive

Amenities
** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home
** Home is Practically Brand New
FEATURES:
* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 baths
* Large living room boasts a gas fireplace
* Kitchen includes: Stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
* Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops
* Separate breakfast area
* Formal dinning room with wood floors
* Large master bedroom with trey ceiling and ceiling fan
* Master bathroom includes his/hers sinks
* Mater bathroom includes; garden tub & separate shower
* Master includes large walk-in closet
* All bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Beautiful back porch with fence
* 1 car garage with garage door opener
** BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
** NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
** Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
** Pet policy: Sorry no Pets.
** $49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com