All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6416 Woodwell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6416 Woodwell Drive
Last updated January 12 2020 at 5:16 AM

6416 Woodwell Drive

6416 Woodwell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6416 Woodwell Drive, Fulton County, GA 30291

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home
** Home is Practically Brand New

FEATURES:

* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 baths
* Large living room boasts a gas fireplace
* Kitchen includes: Stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
* Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops
* Separate breakfast area
* Formal dinning room with wood floors
* Large master bedroom with trey ceiling and ceiling fan
* Master bathroom includes his/hers sinks
* Mater bathroom includes; garden tub & separate shower
* Master includes large walk-in closet
* All bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Beautiful back porch with fence
* 1 car garage with garage door opener

** BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

** NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

** Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

** Pet policy: Sorry no Pets.

** $49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 Woodwell Drive have any available units?
6416 Woodwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6416 Woodwell Drive have?
Some of 6416 Woodwell Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6416 Woodwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Woodwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Woodwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6416 Woodwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6416 Woodwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6416 Woodwell Drive offers parking.
Does 6416 Woodwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 Woodwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Woodwell Drive have a pool?
No, 6416 Woodwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6416 Woodwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 6416 Woodwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Woodwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 Woodwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6416 Woodwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6416 Woodwell Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College