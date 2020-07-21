5760 Vernier Drive Southwest

Amenities

Charming 4/2 Home For Rent In College Park, GA In Nice Family Neighborhood



This property DOES NOT participate in Section 8 voucher program.



Minimum income requirement for this property is $4459 gross per month.



This is a NO PET property



As you walk in to this 4bd/2ba home for rent in College Park GA, the hallway leads you to a separate family room with lots of windows, from there, there's a short walk to the formal dining room with architectural details and open window to the kitchen. The kitchen, has painted cabinets, black appliances, tiled floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel under mount sink with a pull out faucet, and plenty of space for a cozy breakfast area.



This 4/2 home for rent in College Park has a separate living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with breakfast area and a den with large doors to the back yard. Four bedrooms upstairs. Updated carpet in bedrooms and bathrooms updated with new vanities and faucets. New Light Fixtures, updated carpet, updated paint inside and outside. Cable Ready.



All windows have blinds for privacy, a two car garage, fenced in backyard, and plenty of room for the whole family to spend time outdoors.



Call now to schedule your viewing appointment. 770-783-3737.



Landlord has 97 percent satisfaction rate with current tenants.



Security monitoring is mandatory and is additional $35 per month on top of rent. Renters Insurance Required.



Tenant Requirements



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.

1. Current Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant. Expired documents are not accepted. Your documents MUST match information on you application.



2. A copy of the SS card from the Social Security Administration, non-standard copies are not accepted



3. Most recent 90 days of pay stubs, or most recent 2 years of tax returns, or W-2,



Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that shows income is .28 times the rent in Gross income on a monthly basis



4. No prior evictions within past 4 years, disposessory filings within last 4 years, or landlord lawsuits.



5. Five point background check will be performed to include criminal, credit and child molsestation, eviction/rental history



6. Credit score of 550 or above



7. Application Fee is $55 per person for anyone in the household over the age of 18. Application fee is NOT refundable.



8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your situation.



9. First month rent required, security deposit required.



10. Pets NOT allowed



11. Holding fee is equal to a full deposit or higher.

