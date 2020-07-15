3415 Sable Chase Lane

Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities garage

Beautiful & Traditional 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Atlanta! - Looking for something with classic style? Look no further than this Beautiful & Traditional 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Home in Atlanta! Features Fireplace and tall ceilings in living room, All appliances and pantry in kitchen, Cozy carpeted bedrooms upstairs, French doors in living room leading to backyard, and 2 car garage! Located in the Sable Chase Subdivision.



Don't Delay, Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4701256)