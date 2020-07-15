All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
3415 Sable Chase Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3415 Sable Chase Lane

3415 Sable Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Sable Chase Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful & Traditional 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Atlanta! - Looking for something with classic style? Look no further than this Beautiful & Traditional 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Home in Atlanta! Features Fireplace and tall ceilings in living room, All appliances and pantry in kitchen, Cozy carpeted bedrooms upstairs, French doors in living room leading to backyard, and 2 car garage! Located in the Sable Chase Subdivision.

Don't Delay, Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4701256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Sable Chase Lane have any available units?
3415 Sable Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3415 Sable Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Sable Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Sable Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3415 Sable Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3415 Sable Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3415 Sable Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 3415 Sable Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Sable Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Sable Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 3415 Sable Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Sable Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 3415 Sable Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Sable Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3415 Sable Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3415 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
