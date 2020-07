Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

This home is calling your name! Fall in love with the two spacious living areas. Enjoy cooking in the updated kitchen features including smooth countertops, an oversized island, and updated appliances! Stretch your legs and relax on the covered porch, or lounge on the oversized backyard patio. Apply to your dream home today