Fulton County, GA
2616 Waterdale Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:49 PM

2616 Waterdale Court

2616 Waterdale Road · (470) 288-3008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2616 Waterdale Road, Fulton County, GA 30331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Well maintained home with open floor plan. Living & dining combo and large family room open to the kitchen. Large master with space for king bed and sitting area and walk-in closet. Master bath has separate tub and soaker tub. Home has an office that could easily be converted to a 4th bedroom. Two secondary bedrooms on opposite side of the home from master. Fenced and private backyard with covered patio. This home is great for entertaining!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Waterdale Court have any available units?
2616 Waterdale Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2616 Waterdale Court have?
Some of 2616 Waterdale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Waterdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Waterdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Waterdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Waterdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Waterdale Court offer parking?
No, 2616 Waterdale Court does not offer parking.
Does 2616 Waterdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Waterdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Waterdale Court have a pool?
No, 2616 Waterdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Waterdale Court have accessible units?
No, 2616 Waterdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Waterdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Waterdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Waterdale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Waterdale Court does not have units with air conditioning.
