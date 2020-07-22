All apartments in Fulton County
243 Faron Drive
243 Faron Drive

243 Faron Drive SW · No Longer Available
Location

243 Faron Drive SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Legends at Faron Cove community is located on the west side of Atlanta and will include 23 new homes. This 4 bedroom community will feature homes with approximately 2300 Sq/ft of living space. Come out and visit one of these new homes at your convenience. From Atlanta travel west to find your ResiBuilt home just outside of Camp Creek Pkwy!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Grantview is a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 2,300 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Faron Drive have any available units?
243 Faron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 243 Faron Drive have?
Some of 243 Faron Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Faron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
243 Faron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Faron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Faron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 243 Faron Drive offer parking?
No, 243 Faron Drive does not offer parking.
Does 243 Faron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Faron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Faron Drive have a pool?
No, 243 Faron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 243 Faron Drive have accessible units?
No, 243 Faron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Faron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Faron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Faron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Faron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
