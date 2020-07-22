243 Faron Drive

Amenities
The Legends at Faron Cove community is located on the west side of Atlanta and will include 23 new homes. This 4 bedroom community will feature homes with approximately 2300 Sq/ft of living space. Come out and visit one of these new homes at your convenience. From Atlanta travel west to find your ResiBuilt home just outside of Camp Creek Pkwy!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Grantview is a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 2,300 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!
Contact us to schedule a showing.