2403 Polaris Way South West

Elegant living in this Highly Desirable Townhome community. Thoughtfully designed 2 bedroom End-Unit w/ driveway and garage! Both upper-level bathrooms feature full, attached private bathrooms. Perfect Room mate plan! Primary bedroom is HUGE w/ huge walk in closet & window. Open concept floor plan boasts gleaming hardwood floors, formal chair rails, half bathroom downstairs, Kitchen overlooks family room. Excellent commutert location, Easy access to Shopping, Chattahoochee River, Sweetwater Park, 6 Flags over GA and 285 and commuter routes. Formal Dining Room, Family Room Welcome Home! TEXT 470-494-2683