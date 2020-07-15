All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:35 PM

2403 Polaris Way South West

2403 Polaris Way · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Polaris Way, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

Elegant living in this Highly Desirable Townhome community. Thoughtfully designed 2 bedroom End-Unit w/ driveway and garage! Both upper-level bathrooms feature full, attached private bathrooms. Perfect Room mate plan! Primary bedroom is HUGE w/ huge walk in closet & window. Open concept floor plan boasts gleaming hardwood floors, formal chair rails, half bathroom downstairs, Kitchen overlooks family room. Excellent commutert location, Easy access to Shopping, Chattahoochee River, Sweetwater Park, 6 Flags over GA and 285 and commuter routes. Formal Dining Room, Family Room Welcome Home! TEXT 470-494-2683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Polaris Way South West have any available units?
2403 Polaris Way South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 2403 Polaris Way South West currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Polaris Way South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Polaris Way South West pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Polaris Way South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2403 Polaris Way South West offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Polaris Way South West offers parking.
Does 2403 Polaris Way South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Polaris Way South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Polaris Way South West have a pool?
No, 2403 Polaris Way South West does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Polaris Way South West have accessible units?
No, 2403 Polaris Way South West does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Polaris Way South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Polaris Way South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Polaris Way South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Polaris Way South West does not have units with air conditioning.
