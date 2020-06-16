All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:57 PM

225 Doe Run Dr

225 Doe Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

225 Doe Run Drive, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath colonial! You'll love having 1458 square feet of space to add your personal touch. Home features a desirable floor plan and is bright and airy with many windows. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and a charming over-the-sink window that lets in the natural lighting. The family room is spacious and displays a cozy fireplace perfect to host gatherings with the ones who mean most allowing you to create lifelong memories. Located near the highway gives you the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Doe Run Dr have any available units?
225 Doe Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 225 Doe Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
225 Doe Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Doe Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Doe Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 225 Doe Run Dr offer parking?
No, 225 Doe Run Dr does not offer parking.
Does 225 Doe Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Doe Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Doe Run Dr have a pool?
No, 225 Doe Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 225 Doe Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 225 Doe Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Doe Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Doe Run Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Doe Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Doe Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
