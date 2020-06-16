225 Doe Run Dr

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath colonial! You'll love having 1458 square feet of space to add your personal touch. Home features a desirable floor plan and is bright and airy with many windows. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and a charming over-the-sink window that lets in the natural lighting. The family room is spacious and displays a cozy fireplace perfect to host gatherings with the ones who mean most allowing you to create lifelong memories. Located near the highway gives you the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Schedule your private showing today!