Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Welcome Home to This Spacious and Cozy 3Br./2.5 Ba. New Roof; Hardwoods and 9 ft Ceilings on Main Level. Fabulous Kitchen with Island and Designer Back Splash; Huge Owner's Retreat and Bath with Separate Tub/Shower; Spacious Secondary rooms; Complete Appliance Package includes the Washer/Dryer. Great Community Amenities; Easy Commute to Interstate; Shopping and Hartsfield International Airport. Don't Walk, Run!! It will Not Last Long!