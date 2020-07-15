All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 159 Saintvry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
159 Saintvry Way
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:54 PM

159 Saintvry Way

159 Saintvry Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

159 Saintvry Way, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fabacdd065 ---- Beautiful 4 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Home in Broadstone! HUGE HOME featuring a 2 story foyer, Arched entries, High ceilings, and large rooms. Open Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, SS Appliances w/Island.Brkfast Counter & Brkfast Area. Spacious Family room w/Fireplace. Sep Formal Living.Dining room. XLarge Master Suite w/ Vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet. Master spa bath featuring a double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. Washer/Dryer included. Large Fenced yard. 2 car garage. Convenient to downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport! This property is registered with OBLIGO. No Deposit down for a qualified applicant. OBLIGO.COM. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Saintvry Way have any available units?
159 Saintvry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 159 Saintvry Way have?
Some of 159 Saintvry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Saintvry Way currently offering any rent specials?
159 Saintvry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Saintvry Way pet-friendly?
No, 159 Saintvry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 159 Saintvry Way offer parking?
Yes, 159 Saintvry Way offers parking.
Does 159 Saintvry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Saintvry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Saintvry Way have a pool?
No, 159 Saintvry Way does not have a pool.
Does 159 Saintvry Way have accessible units?
No, 159 Saintvry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Saintvry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Saintvry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Saintvry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Saintvry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College