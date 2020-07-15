159 Saintvry Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fabacdd065 ---- Beautiful 4 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Home in Broadstone! HUGE HOME featuring a 2 story foyer, Arched entries, High ceilings, and large rooms. Open Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, SS Appliances w/Island.Brkfast Counter & Brkfast Area. Spacious Family room w/Fireplace. Sep Formal Living.Dining room. XLarge Master Suite w/ Vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet. Master spa bath featuring a double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. Washer/Dryer included. Large Fenced yard. 2 car garage. Convenient to downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport! This property is registered with OBLIGO. No Deposit down for a qualified applicant. OBLIGO.COM. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson