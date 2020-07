Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love this well maintained Three bedroom Two and a Half bath home situated on a level lot in a cul de sac. This beautiful home is located in a great community convenient to tons of shopping and more. Minutes from Atlanta Metro Studios, the airport and downtown. Enjoy this spacious open concept floor plan. This home features an enormous master suite with sitting area. Large walk in closet, open upstairs loft, outdoor patio and a private backyard. Won't last!