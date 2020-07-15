All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
7470 Brookwood Way
7470 Brookwood Way

7470 Brookwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

7470 Brookwood Way, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746915 to view more pictures of this property. Better than New ! New paint throughout !Top rated school district! Beautifully maintained home located in popular plantation at Brookwood Subdivision. Spacious Family Room is vaulted over FP & opens to Kitchen & Breakfast area. Screened in back porch great for entertaining or having morning coffee! . New finished Hardwood floor on MAIN. Newer carpet upper level. Private fenced backyard. Huge pool and Lighted Tennis Community. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

