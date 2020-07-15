Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Experience 735 Pimlicon Place. Beautiful two-story home with hardwood floors throughout first level, Formal Living and Dining with Butler's pantry. Eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops and large island overlooks living room. GUEST BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN. Upper level includes 3 secondary bedrooms and Large Master bedroom with trey ceiling leading to oversized master en suite and walk-in master closet.



