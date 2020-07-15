All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

735 Pimlicon Place

735 Pimlicon Place · No Longer Available
Location

735 Pimlicon Place, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Experience 735 Pimlicon Place. Beautiful two-story home with hardwood floors throughout first level, Formal Living and Dining with Butler's pantry. Eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops and large island overlooks living room. GUEST BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN. Upper level includes 3 secondary bedrooms and Large Master bedroom with trey ceiling leading to oversized master en suite and walk-in master closet.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Pimlicon Place have any available units?
735 Pimlicon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 735 Pimlicon Place have?
Some of 735 Pimlicon Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Pimlicon Place currently offering any rent specials?
735 Pimlicon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Pimlicon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Pimlicon Place is pet friendly.
Does 735 Pimlicon Place offer parking?
No, 735 Pimlicon Place does not offer parking.
Does 735 Pimlicon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Pimlicon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Pimlicon Place have a pool?
No, 735 Pimlicon Place does not have a pool.
Does 735 Pimlicon Place have accessible units?
No, 735 Pimlicon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Pimlicon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Pimlicon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Pimlicon Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Pimlicon Place does not have units with air conditioning.
