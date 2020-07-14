7320 Brassfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

GREAT FORSYTH SCHOOLS in active swim/tennis nhood with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, private fenced yard! Refrigerator, washer, dryer, gas stove and large gas grill on the patio are included in this rental. Main level includes wood floors in foyer, formal living, dining and family room. Open floor plan includes kitchen with island and granite and all neutral colors. Upstairs has nice master with walk-in closet and bath with double vanity and separate shower/tub, 3 additional bedrooms, secondary bath and laundry room. Low traffic area near cul-du-sac. Stainless appliances. All carpets were replaced with LVT. Credit and background check required. Pets are allowed but must be approved by Owner.