Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

7320 Brassfield Drive

7320 Brassfield Drive · (404) 583-5463
Location

7320 Brassfield Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2145 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
GREAT FORSYTH SCHOOLS in active swim/tennis nhood with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, private fenced yard! Refrigerator, washer, dryer, gas stove and large gas grill on the patio are included in this rental. Main level includes wood floors in foyer, formal living, dining and family room. Open floor plan includes kitchen with island and granite and all neutral colors. Upstairs has nice master with walk-in closet and bath with double vanity and separate shower/tub, 3 additional bedrooms, secondary bath and laundry room. Low traffic area near cul-du-sac. Stainless appliances. All carpets were replaced with LVT. Credit and background check required. Pets are allowed but must be approved by Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Brassfield Drive have any available units?
7320 Brassfield Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7320 Brassfield Drive have?
Some of 7320 Brassfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Brassfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Brassfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Brassfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7320 Brassfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7320 Brassfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Brassfield Drive offers parking.
Does 7320 Brassfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320 Brassfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Brassfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7320 Brassfield Drive has a pool.
Does 7320 Brassfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 7320 Brassfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Brassfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 Brassfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 Brassfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7320 Brassfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
