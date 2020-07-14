7320 Brassfield Drive

Amenities
GREAT FORSYTH SCHOOLS in active swim/tennis nhood with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, private fenced yard! Refrigerator, washer, dryer, gas stove and large gas grill on the patio are included in this rental. Main level includes wood floors in foyer, formal living, dining and family room. Open floor plan includes kitchen with island and granite and all neutral colors. Upstairs has nice master with walk-in closet and bath with double vanity and separate shower/tub, 3 additional bedrooms, secondary bath and laundry room. Low traffic area near cul-du-sac. Stainless appliances. All carpets were replaced with LVT. Credit and background check required. Pets are allowed but must be approved by Owner.