7255 Rocking Horse Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Owner requires 600+ credit and $6600+ income monthly. Great Family Home In Great Neighborhood!! 5 Bed, 4 Full Bath, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite and Top Appliances, (incl Fridge), Hardwoods On Main, Formal Dining Room, Separate Living Room, Bedroom and Tiled Full Bath On Main. Large Master w/ His & Her Closets and Tiled Double Vanity Bathroom Separate Tiled Shower and Garden Tub Upstairs, Plus 3 Other Bedrooms w/ 2 More Full Baths (1 Jack & Jill) and Spacious Loft/Den/Library Area, Tankless Water Heater, Denmark HS, Near YMCA, Fowler Park, Greenway, Shopping, Much More!!