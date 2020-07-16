All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:41 PM

7255 Rocking Horse Lane

7255 Rocking Horse Ln · (404) 317-1032
Location

7255 Rocking Horse Ln, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,190

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3672 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Owner requires 600+ credit and $6600+ income monthly. Great Family Home In Great Neighborhood!! 5 Bed, 4 Full Bath, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite and Top Appliances, (incl Fridge), Hardwoods On Main, Formal Dining Room, Separate Living Room, Bedroom and Tiled Full Bath On Main. Large Master w/ His & Her Closets and Tiled Double Vanity Bathroom Separate Tiled Shower and Garden Tub Upstairs, Plus 3 Other Bedrooms w/ 2 More Full Baths (1 Jack & Jill) and Spacious Loft/Den/Library Area, Tankless Water Heater, Denmark HS, Near YMCA, Fowler Park, Greenway, Shopping, Much More!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7255 Rocking Horse Lane have any available units?
7255 Rocking Horse Lane has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7255 Rocking Horse Lane have?
Some of 7255 Rocking Horse Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7255 Rocking Horse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7255 Rocking Horse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7255 Rocking Horse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7255 Rocking Horse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 7255 Rocking Horse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7255 Rocking Horse Lane offers parking.
Does 7255 Rocking Horse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7255 Rocking Horse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7255 Rocking Horse Lane have a pool?
No, 7255 Rocking Horse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7255 Rocking Horse Lane have accessible units?
No, 7255 Rocking Horse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7255 Rocking Horse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7255 Rocking Horse Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7255 Rocking Horse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7255 Rocking Horse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
