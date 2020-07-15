720 Streamview Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous home in cul-de-sac close to GA400 and schools. Custom home with fenced in backyard, fresh paint everywhere and an open floorplan. Bedroom/office with full bath on the main. 4 bedrooms including large master suite on the second level and an oversized bedroom/entertainment room on the third level. Stainless appliances, oversized garage with storage area, hardwoods on the main and carpet upstairs. Ready for move in and easy access to GA400, The Collection at Forsyth, Lake Lanier and many other area amenities.