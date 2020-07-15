All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 720 Streamview Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
720 Streamview Way
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

720 Streamview Way

720 Streamview Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

720 Streamview Way, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in cul-de-sac close to GA400 and schools. Custom home with fenced in backyard, fresh paint everywhere and an open floorplan. Bedroom/office with full bath on the main. 4 bedrooms including large master suite on the second level and an oversized bedroom/entertainment room on the third level. Stainless appliances, oversized garage with storage area, hardwoods on the main and carpet upstairs. Ready for move in and easy access to GA400, The Collection at Forsyth, Lake Lanier and many other area amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Streamview Way have any available units?
720 Streamview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 720 Streamview Way have?
Some of 720 Streamview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Streamview Way currently offering any rent specials?
720 Streamview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Streamview Way pet-friendly?
No, 720 Streamview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 720 Streamview Way offer parking?
Yes, 720 Streamview Way offers parking.
Does 720 Streamview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Streamview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Streamview Way have a pool?
No, 720 Streamview Way does not have a pool.
Does 720 Streamview Way have accessible units?
No, 720 Streamview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Streamview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Streamview Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Streamview Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Streamview Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University