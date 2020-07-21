6510 Tulip Bulb Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Prestigious custom built 3 story executive home with private elevator. The elegant chandelier, circular staircase and imported floor medallion completes the dramatic entrance. Over sized kitchen designed for a chef includes top of line appliances, quartz countertops, island with second sink,walk in pantry and is open to keeping room with fireplace. Separate family room has 2nd fireplace in additional to formal dining room where you can host large dinner parties. Formal living room/executive office, half bath, mud room, Bedroom with private bath completes the main level.