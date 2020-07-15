All apartments in Forsyth County
560 Sunset Park Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

560 Sunset Park Drive

560 Sunset Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

560 Sunset Park Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Built in December of 2018 newer townhouse and this won't last long!! Corner Lot! Excellent Location, it's in walking distance of shopping and restaurants! Fabulous spacious floor plan! On the Corner of Peachtree Industrial Blvd & McGinnis Ferry Rd. You can't ask for more!! Wonderful Private view with beautiful trees and landscaping comes with blinds as well! All hardwoods on the main floor with spacious bedrooms, each with own private bath! Gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances with vent hood, including refrigerator, it has upgraded granite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Sunset Park Drive have any available units?
560 Sunset Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 560 Sunset Park Drive have?
Some of 560 Sunset Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Sunset Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
560 Sunset Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Sunset Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 560 Sunset Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 560 Sunset Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 560 Sunset Park Drive offers parking.
Does 560 Sunset Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Sunset Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Sunset Park Drive have a pool?
No, 560 Sunset Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 560 Sunset Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 560 Sunset Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Sunset Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Sunset Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Sunset Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Sunset Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
