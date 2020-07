Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very nice 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with all the upgrades. Hardwood floors, granite, upgraded appliances. 4 bedrooms with 3 baths up. Large open kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, large pantry and a view to the Family Room and Breakfast area has you poised for entertaining your guests. The Master Suite features separate vanities, separate tub and shower with an extremely large walk in closet. Rental comes with full lawn care!!!