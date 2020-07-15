All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome

5321 Sherwood Way · (770) 284-3348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5321 Sherwood Way, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Stunning Townhome with Open Floor Plan - Stunning Townhome with Open Floor Plan, Lots of Storage, Amenities Galore, Excellent School District and a Fantastic Location!! This gorgeous home includes hardwoods throughout main, tons of storage, large kitchen and living room and spacious master with sitting area. Updates include HVAC, cable outlet in kitchen, garden in back, floored attic for storage, lighting fixtures, hardwood flooring in bedroom, lighting in storage spaces and more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4912650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome have any available units?
5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome have?
Some of 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome pet-friendly?
No, 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome offer parking?
No, 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome does not offer parking.
Does 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome have a pool?
Yes, 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome has a pool.
Does 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome have accessible units?
No, 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity