5321 Sherwood Way - Townhome

Stunning Townhome with Open Floor Plan - Stunning Townhome with Open Floor Plan, Lots of Storage, Amenities Galore, Excellent School District and a Fantastic Location!! This gorgeous home includes hardwoods throughout main, tons of storage, large kitchen and living room and spacious master with sitting area. Updates include HVAC, cable outlet in kitchen, garden in back, floored attic for storage, lighting fixtures, hardwood flooring in bedroom, lighting in storage spaces and more.



No Pets Allowed



