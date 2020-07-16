All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

530 Eldridge Drive

530 Eldridge Drive · (678) 597-5888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

530 Eldridge Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 530 Eldridge Drive · Avail. now

$3,250

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 4130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 Story Home in Lambert High School District! - 7 Bedrooms/ 4 baths allows room for the entire family. Beautiful outdoor living featuring a screened porch w/ fireplace, built-in BBQ on the patio, in-ground trampoline, and play-set. Inside features a gourmet kitchen, family room, formal living room, dining room, 2 loft areas, and a guest room on the main floor. Community pool included in HOA. Landscape Included. Pets allowed with Prior Owner Approval. We never advertise on Craigs List.

(RLNE4692181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Eldridge Drive have any available units?
530 Eldridge Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Eldridge Drive have?
Some of 530 Eldridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Eldridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Eldridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Eldridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Eldridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 530 Eldridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Eldridge Drive offers parking.
Does 530 Eldridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Eldridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Eldridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 530 Eldridge Drive has a pool.
Does 530 Eldridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Eldridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Eldridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Eldridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Eldridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Eldridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
