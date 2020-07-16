530 Eldridge Drive

Amenities
Spacious 3 Story Home in Lambert High School District! - 7 Bedrooms/ 4 baths allows room for the entire family. Beautiful outdoor living featuring a screened porch w/ fireplace, built-in BBQ on the patio, in-ground trampoline, and play-set. Inside features a gourmet kitchen, family room, formal living room, dining room, 2 loft areas, and a guest room on the main floor. Community pool included in HOA. Landscape Included. Pets allowed with Prior Owner Approval. We never advertise on Craigs List.
(RLNE4692181)