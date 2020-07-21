5065 Hastings Ter

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the Faircroft Subdivison - Swim and tennis community with Alpharetta address. New flooring on main level, 2 story foyer, dining area, and sunroom. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances brand new refrigerator, granite countertops with tile backsplash. Large Master bedroom with sitting area on 2nd level and walk-in closet. Master bathroom with oversized garden tub, spacious walk-in shower and double vanities. Fresh paint throughout. Renter's Insurance Required



Schools:

Elem: Brookwood - Forsyth

Middle: Piney Grove

High: South Forsyth

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



