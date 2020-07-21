All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

5065 Hastings Ter

5065 Hastings Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5065 Hastings Terrace, Forsyth County, GA 30005

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the Faircroft Subdivison - Swim and tennis community with Alpharetta address. New flooring on main level, 2 story foyer, dining area, and sunroom. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances brand new refrigerator, granite countertops with tile backsplash. Large Master bedroom with sitting area on 2nd level and walk-in closet. Master bathroom with oversized garden tub, spacious walk-in shower and double vanities. Fresh paint throughout. Renter's Insurance Required

Schools:
Elem: Brookwood - Forsyth
Middle: Piney Grove
High: South Forsyth
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5058232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Hastings Ter have any available units?
5065 Hastings Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5065 Hastings Ter have?
Some of 5065 Hastings Ter's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Hastings Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Hastings Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Hastings Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 5065 Hastings Ter is pet friendly.
Does 5065 Hastings Ter offer parking?
No, 5065 Hastings Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5065 Hastings Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Hastings Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Hastings Ter have a pool?
Yes, 5065 Hastings Ter has a pool.
Does 5065 Hastings Ter have accessible units?
No, 5065 Hastings Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Hastings Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5065 Hastings Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5065 Hastings Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 5065 Hastings Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
