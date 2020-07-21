All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5065 Doubletree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5065 Doubletree Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:06 PM

5065 Doubletree Drive

5065 Doubletree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5065 Doubletree Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Beautifully Renovated 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,748 sq ft, 2 story home in Cumming! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Doubletree Drive have any available units?
5065 Doubletree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5065 Doubletree Drive have?
Some of 5065 Doubletree Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Doubletree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Doubletree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Doubletree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5065 Doubletree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5065 Doubletree Drive offer parking?
No, 5065 Doubletree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5065 Doubletree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Doubletree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Doubletree Drive have a pool?
No, 5065 Doubletree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5065 Doubletree Drive have accessible units?
No, 5065 Doubletree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Doubletree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5065 Doubletree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5065 Doubletree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5065 Doubletree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University