Forsyth County, GA
4889 Mark John Way
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

4889 Mark John Way

4889 Mark John Way · No Longer Available
Location

4889 Mark John Way, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Don't miss your chance at this location! Great 4/3.5 bath on private 2.6 acres with tons of room for storage. Private, no HOA so convenient to GA 400 and right after Highway 9 in the new STEM Forsyth Central school district. Home features 3 levels, Large open Great room with brick fireplace, new paint & kitchen just got new flooring, new granite counter top. Upstairs 2 additional bedrooms are even larger than the master. Home has great square footage and much larger than it looks. Please call today for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4889 Mark John Way have any available units?
4889 Mark John Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4889 Mark John Way have?
Some of 4889 Mark John Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4889 Mark John Way currently offering any rent specials?
4889 Mark John Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4889 Mark John Way pet-friendly?
No, 4889 Mark John Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4889 Mark John Way offer parking?
No, 4889 Mark John Way does not offer parking.
Does 4889 Mark John Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4889 Mark John Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4889 Mark John Way have a pool?
No, 4889 Mark John Way does not have a pool.
Does 4889 Mark John Way have accessible units?
No, 4889 Mark John Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4889 Mark John Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4889 Mark John Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4889 Mark John Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4889 Mark John Way does not have units with air conditioning.
