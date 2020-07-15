4889 Mark John Way

Amenities

Don't miss your chance at this location! Great 4/3.5 bath on private 2.6 acres with tons of room for storage. Private, no HOA so convenient to GA 400 and right after Highway 9 in the new STEM Forsyth Central school district. Home features 3 levels, Large open Great room with brick fireplace, new paint & kitchen just got new flooring, new granite counter top. Upstairs 2 additional bedrooms are even larger than the master. Home has great square footage and much larger than it looks. Please call today for information.