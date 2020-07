Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 5bed, 3bath home comes with great sized rooms and plenty of space. Also, granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances, new washer & dryer included. Do not forget the large walk-in pantry and closets. Enjoy full access to community amenities including pool & playground. Cluster mailboxes. Short drive to HWY 400, North Forsyth Schools, Coal Mountain Park, and North Georgia Premium Outlets. Schedule a visit today!