3818 Carriage House Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Term negotiable. This beautiful large home has 5 bedrooms (2 located on main level w/ Jack and Jill bath). Over sized master bedroom w/ sitting room and fireplace. Large master bath w/ dual vanity and walk-in closet that connects to laundry. 2 story breakfast room overlooking private backyard. Large family room (fireplace), spacious living/dining combo, large kitchen with butlers pantry. Great loft area. Convenient to award winning schools, 400, The Greenway and The Collection! Sit on your covered front porch and enjoy the white picket fence neighborhood.