Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:33 AM

3818 Carriage House Dr

3818 Carriage House Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3818 Carriage House Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Term negotiable. This beautiful large home has 5 bedrooms (2 located on main level w/ Jack and Jill bath). Over sized master bedroom w/ sitting room and fireplace. Large master bath w/ dual vanity and walk-in closet that connects to laundry. 2 story breakfast room overlooking private backyard. Large family room (fireplace), spacious living/dining combo, large kitchen with butlers pantry. Great loft area. Convenient to award winning schools, 400, The Greenway and The Collection! Sit on your covered front porch and enjoy the white picket fence neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 Carriage House Dr have any available units?
3818 Carriage House Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 3818 Carriage House Dr have?
Some of 3818 Carriage House Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Carriage House Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Carriage House Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Carriage House Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3818 Carriage House Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 3818 Carriage House Dr offer parking?
No, 3818 Carriage House Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3818 Carriage House Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 Carriage House Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Carriage House Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3818 Carriage House Dr has a pool.
Does 3818 Carriage House Dr have accessible units?
No, 3818 Carriage House Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Carriage House Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 Carriage House Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 Carriage House Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 Carriage House Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
