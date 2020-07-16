All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:45 PM

3125 Lakeside Drive

3125 Lakeside Drive · (678) 846-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3125 Lakeside Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,945

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2640 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home situated at the south end of Lake Lanier in Cumming. Renovated Chip & Jojo Style dark hardwoods and shiplap! Three levels of decks overlooking private lot situated on private cove. This is not a cliff lot, great yard space. Completely updated kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Master bedroom up stairs. Finished terrace level w/media room and bedroom. Plenty of parking for cars and boat. Easy access to 400.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
3125 Lakeside Drive has a unit available for $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3125 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 3125 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 Lakeside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3125 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 3125 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 3125 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3125 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 Lakeside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
