Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN READY! PERFECT TIMING to move before school begins! Gorgeous open floor plan and a end unit townhome in Lanier Walk. Fantastic location close to shopping, Northside Hospital and Lake Lanier! Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Located in a peaceful Cul de sac. REQUIRED CREDIT SCORE of 700 + and good rental history. No smoking. Outside only. Online application. Pets under 20 pounds are ok. By appointment only.