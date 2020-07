Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Check out this beautiful home with all the amenities: swimming pool, tennis court, playground, and basketball court that seem like just on your own backyard. This house comes with 1 year old HVAC with air purification systems, new water heater, 2 years old refrigerator, hardwood flooring and plush carpet, very well maintained and very clean. All 3 school systems are also the best of Forsyth county school system.