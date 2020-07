1770 Townview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

LARGER THAN IT LOOKS AND SPACIOUS,!! FABULOUS HOME IN EXTREMELY CONV COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO 400 SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, HOSP AND LAKE LANIER. FIRST FLOOR FEATURES LG FAMILY ROOM/DINING COMBO AND BEAUTIFUL COOKS KIT W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SS APPLIANCES AND GREAT BREAKFAST BAR.HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT MAIN. UPSTAIRS FEATURES LARGE LOFT ,OFFICE OR ENTERTAINMENT AREA. LOVELY MASTER W/ GREAT MASTER BATH W/SEP TUB & SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET. TWO OTHER SEC. BEDROOMS. LAUNDRY UPSTAIRS ALSO. ONE OF THE LARGEST YARDS IN THE COMM. FULLY FENCED. THIS ONE IS A REALLY SWEEET!!