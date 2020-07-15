All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 1645 Skymisty Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
1645 Skymisty Way
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

1645 Skymisty Way

1645 Skymist Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1645 Skymist Way, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cummings - Property Id: 150209

*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*

Just off of Kelly Mill Rd, Majestic sunlit 2 story foyer, glowing hardwoods, large granite and stainless gourmet kitchen, formal living room, plus a well placed great room for the whole family to enjoy! Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious secondary bedrooms, an oversized master suite with sitting area showcasing beautiful trey ceilings, a huge bathroom with tiled shower and garden tub! In-law suite or entertainment area with kitchen, living area, bedroom, full bath and bonus room.

* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *
Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150209p
Property Id 150209

(RLNE5329471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Skymisty Way have any available units?
1645 Skymisty Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1645 Skymisty Way have?
Some of 1645 Skymisty Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Skymisty Way currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Skymisty Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Skymisty Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Skymisty Way is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Skymisty Way offer parking?
No, 1645 Skymisty Way does not offer parking.
Does 1645 Skymisty Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Skymisty Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Skymisty Way have a pool?
No, 1645 Skymisty Way does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Skymisty Way have accessible units?
No, 1645 Skymisty Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Skymisty Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Skymisty Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Skymisty Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Skymisty Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University