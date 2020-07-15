1645 Skymisty Way

Amenities
Cummings - Property Id: 150209
*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*
Just off of Kelly Mill Rd, Majestic sunlit 2 story foyer, glowing hardwoods, large granite and stainless gourmet kitchen, formal living room, plus a well placed great room for the whole family to enjoy! Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious secondary bedrooms, an oversized master suite with sitting area showcasing beautiful trey ceilings, a huge bathroom with tiled shower and garden tub! In-law suite or entertainment area with kitchen, living area, bedroom, full bath and bonus room.
* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *
Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150209p
Property Id 150209
(RLNE5329471)