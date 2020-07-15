All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

1603 Heathrow Drive

1603 Heathrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Heathrow Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
PROPERTY IS LEASED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Heathrow Drive have any available units?
1603 Heathrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1603 Heathrow Drive have?
Some of 1603 Heathrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Heathrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Heathrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Heathrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Heathrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 1603 Heathrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Heathrow Drive offers parking.
Does 1603 Heathrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Heathrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Heathrow Drive have a pool?
No, 1603 Heathrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Heathrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1603 Heathrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Heathrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Heathrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Heathrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Heathrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
