Forest Park, GA
864 Warren Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

864 Warren Drive

864 Warren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

864 Warren Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated 2BR/1BA home is extremely clean. Each room has new paint on walls and has new carpet. New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is large with eat-in area. Home has separate laundry room with plenty of storage. Refrigerator and stove/oven included. Exterior of home has new siding. Home is located in quiet neighborhood. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox serviced by Rently.

Rent is $750.00 and security deposit is $750.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application fee of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. We have adopted a no-pet policy

Call 678-972-3694 for additional details or to see the inside.

Built: 1947
Square Feet: 896
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 Warren Drive have any available units?
864 Warren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 Warren Drive have?
Some of 864 Warren Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 Warren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
864 Warren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 Warren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 864 Warren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 864 Warren Drive offer parking?
No, 864 Warren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 864 Warren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 Warren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 Warren Drive have a pool?
No, 864 Warren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 864 Warren Drive have accessible units?
No, 864 Warren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 864 Warren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 Warren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

