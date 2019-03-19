864 Warren Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated 2BR/1BA home is extremely clean. Each room has new paint on walls and has new carpet. New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is large with eat-in area. Home has separate laundry room with plenty of storage. Refrigerator and stove/oven included. Exterior of home has new siding. Home is located in quiet neighborhood. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox serviced by Rently.



Rent is $750.00 and security deposit is $750.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application fee of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. We have adopted a no-pet policy



Call 678-972-3694 for additional details or to see the inside.



Built: 1947

Square Feet: 896

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.