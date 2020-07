5776 CYPRESS BLUFF Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BETTER THAN NEW, COME CHECKOUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BED/3 BATH PLAN WITH LOADS OF UPGRADES LOCATED IN THE 55+ DEL WEB CHATEAU ELAN! HOME INCLUDE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, HUGE ISLAND WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES FLOW INTO LARGE LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS INTO A BEAUTIFUL GREATROOM! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH WITH OVERSIE SHOWER, DOUBLE VANITY TO MASTER CLOSET WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING AND BUILT-INS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT MASTER AND 2 SECONDARY BEDS, LARGE STORAGE ROOM ABOVE GARAGE.