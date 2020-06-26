All apartments in Fayetteville
Location

760 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious home in sought after Highland Park Subdivision! Excellent Fayette County Schools. Flowing space, great for entertaining includes Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Cozy Family room with fireplace. Hardwoods in the Kitchen, Breakfast Rm, Dining, Foyer & hall. Custom Kitchen with solid surface counters, Cherry Cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Oversized master suite includes sitting area with fireplace & massive walk in closet. Rear yard would be a perfect practice field for sports. Convenient location near downtown, schools & Pinewood.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Virginia Highlands have any available units?
760 Virginia Highlands doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 760 Virginia Highlands have?
Some of 760 Virginia Highlands's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Virginia Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
760 Virginia Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Virginia Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Virginia Highlands is pet friendly.
Does 760 Virginia Highlands offer parking?
No, 760 Virginia Highlands does not offer parking.
Does 760 Virginia Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Virginia Highlands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Virginia Highlands have a pool?
No, 760 Virginia Highlands does not have a pool.
Does 760 Virginia Highlands have accessible units?
No, 760 Virginia Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Virginia Highlands have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Virginia Highlands does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Virginia Highlands have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Virginia Highlands does not have units with air conditioning.
