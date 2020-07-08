All apartments in Fayetteville
650 Jefferson Avenue
650 Jefferson Avenue

650 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

650 Jefferson Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is located in the cul de sac of a quiet neighborhood. This home features a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms and living room. Enjoy a back deck overlooking a private backyard with plenty of room to play in. This home is a short drive from the Fayetteville square with plenty of shopping and dining nearby.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
650 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 650 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 650 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
650 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 650 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 650 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 650 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 650 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 650 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 650 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

