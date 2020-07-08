650 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is located in the cul de sac of a quiet neighborhood. This home features a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms and living room. Enjoy a back deck overlooking a private backyard with plenty of room to play in. This home is a short drive from the Fayetteville square with plenty of shopping and dining nearby.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.