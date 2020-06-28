650 East Lanier Avenue

Amenities
Darling 3 Bedroom Cottage in Downtown Fayetteville - Tastefully updated, very nice three bedroom home in great downtown Fayetteville location!
New flooring, fresh, neutral paint and new appliances and fixtures give this classic home a beautiful, modern look. Very large back deck overlooks your private yard. Large laundry room can accommodate a small office or workstation. Walking distance to the city center with great shopping and restaurants.
No pets, please.
