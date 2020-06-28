All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 650 East Lanier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
650 East Lanier Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

650 East Lanier Avenue

650 Lanier Ave E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

650 Lanier Ave E, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Darling 3 Bedroom Cottage in Downtown Fayetteville - Tastefully updated, very nice three bedroom home in great downtown Fayetteville location!
New flooring, fresh, neutral paint and new appliances and fixtures give this classic home a beautiful, modern look. Very large back deck overlooks your private yard. Large laundry room can accommodate a small office or workstation. Walking distance to the city center with great shopping and restaurants.

No pets, please.

Proudly Represented by:

Falcon Property Management
Office: 770-487-6672

(RLNE2299950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 East Lanier Avenue have any available units?
650 East Lanier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 650 East Lanier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
650 East Lanier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 East Lanier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 650 East Lanier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 650 East Lanier Avenue offer parking?
No, 650 East Lanier Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 650 East Lanier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 East Lanier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 East Lanier Avenue have a pool?
No, 650 East Lanier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 650 East Lanier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 650 East Lanier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 650 East Lanier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 East Lanier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 East Lanier Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 East Lanier Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College