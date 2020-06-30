All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:32 PM

640 Jefferson Avenue

640 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

640 Jefferson Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the cul de sac of a quiet neighborhood. It features a carport that can accommodate 2 cars along with a wide driveway. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space along with a breakfast room and dining room. This home is a short drive from the Fayetteville square with plenty of shopping and dining nearby.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
640 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 640 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
640 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 640 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 640 Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 640 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 640 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 640 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 640 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

