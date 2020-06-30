640 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the cul de sac of a quiet neighborhood. It features a carport that can accommodate 2 cars along with a wide driveway. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space along with a breakfast room and dining room. This home is a short drive from the Fayetteville square with plenty of shopping and dining nearby.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.