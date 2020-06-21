All apartments in Fayetteville
605 Bradley Drive.
Location

605 Bradley Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious two bedroom has some great features like a big kitchen and bathroom with two sinks, along with a walk in closet and separate laundry room. It has a large back porch which sits on a big, flat, grassy corner lot. There is carpet throughout the house, tall windows and an adorable covered front porch with a swing. The kitchen has a huge gas stove with 5 burners and
a matching stainless steel french refrigerator with a bottom freezer. It being just a couple minutes from Fayetteville square this is a great place to call home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

