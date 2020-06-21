605 Bradley Drive.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spacious two bedroom has some great features like a big kitchen and bathroom with two sinks, along with a walk in closet and separate laundry room. It has a large back porch which sits on a big, flat, grassy corner lot. There is carpet throughout the house, tall windows and an adorable covered front porch with a swing. The kitchen has a huge gas stove with 5 burners and

a matching stainless steel french refrigerator with a bottom freezer. It being just a couple minutes from Fayetteville square this is a great place to call home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.