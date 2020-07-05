All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:25 PM

57 Bay Branch Boulevard

57 Bay Branch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

57 Bay Branch Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An ideal home for a low maintenance life style. This home is in great shape, featuring an open floor plan with large bedrooms and a wooded balcony. It's located in a quiet area just a short drive to many shopping centers. It features a one car garage, a fire place and plenty of cabinets in the kitchen. Being on the second floor it gets plenty of natural light along with providing a nice views.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Bay Branch Boulevard have any available units?
57 Bay Branch Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 57 Bay Branch Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
57 Bay Branch Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Bay Branch Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 57 Bay Branch Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 57 Bay Branch Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 57 Bay Branch Boulevard offers parking.
Does 57 Bay Branch Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Bay Branch Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Bay Branch Boulevard have a pool?
No, 57 Bay Branch Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 57 Bay Branch Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 57 Bay Branch Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Bay Branch Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Bay Branch Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Bay Branch Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Bay Branch Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
