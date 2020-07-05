57 Bay Branch Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

An ideal home for a low maintenance life style. This home is in great shape, featuring an open floor plan with large bedrooms and a wooded balcony. It's located in a quiet area just a short drive to many shopping centers. It features a one car garage, a fire place and plenty of cabinets in the kitchen. Being on the second floor it gets plenty of natural light along with providing a nice views.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.