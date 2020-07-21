All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, GA
365 Sunderland Cir
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:16 AM

365 Sunderland Cir

365 Sunderland Circle · No Longer Available
Fayetteville
Location

365 Sunderland Circle, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Avail approx. July 1st. Appt with tenant please for next day appointment - (texting is best) Stylish 3 BR + office or bonus off master (great for private office or nursery) Open floorplan has high ceilings, lots of windows & hardwood floors. Separate formal DR open to spacious greatroom with fireplace. Kitchen includes all appliances - ref, built-in micro, stove & DW. Wonderful master suite with garden tub, separate shower & adjoining bonus room. Wonderful lot with large fenced backyard. Great neighborhood amenities - swim / tennis & playground. Excellent schools nearby & close to Pinewood Studio & village of Fayetteville. Beautiful home! Call for easy showing & agents please call or text us for LB code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Sunderland Cir have any available units?
365 Sunderland Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 365 Sunderland Cir have?
Some of 365 Sunderland Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Sunderland Cir currently offering any rent specials?
365 Sunderland Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Sunderland Cir pet-friendly?
No, 365 Sunderland Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 365 Sunderland Cir offer parking?
Yes, 365 Sunderland Cir offers parking.
Does 365 Sunderland Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Sunderland Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Sunderland Cir have a pool?
Yes, 365 Sunderland Cir has a pool.
Does 365 Sunderland Cir have accessible units?
No, 365 Sunderland Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Sunderland Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Sunderland Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Sunderland Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Sunderland Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
