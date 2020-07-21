365 Sunderland Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Avail approx. July 1st. Appt with tenant please for next day appointment - (texting is best) Stylish 3 BR + office or bonus off master (great for private office or nursery) Open floorplan has high ceilings, lots of windows & hardwood floors. Separate formal DR open to spacious greatroom with fireplace. Kitchen includes all appliances - ref, built-in micro, stove & DW. Wonderful master suite with garden tub, separate shower & adjoining bonus room. Wonderful lot with large fenced backyard. Great neighborhood amenities - swim / tennis & playground. Excellent schools nearby & close to Pinewood Studio & village of Fayetteville. Beautiful home! Call for easy showing & agents please call or text us for LB code.