365 Sunderland Cir

Amenities
Avail approx. July 1st. Appt with tenant please for next day appointment - (texting is best) Stylish 3 BR + office or bonus off master (great for private office or nursery) Open floorplan has high ceilings, lots of windows & hardwood floors. Separate formal DR open to spacious greatroom with fireplace. Kitchen includes all appliances - ref, built-in micro, stove & DW. Wonderful master suite with garden tub, separate shower & adjoining bonus room. Wonderful lot with large fenced backyard. Great neighborhood amenities - swim / tennis & playground. Excellent schools nearby & close to Pinewood Studio & village of Fayetteville. Beautiful home! Call for easy showing & agents please call or text us for LB code.