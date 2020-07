Amenities

Absolutely great home in quaint subdivision. Huge rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, to die for master bedroom with sitting area* kitchen comes with all appliances which are stainless steel .It is still time to have luxury living for very reasonable monthly fee. Guest bedroom is downstairs and could also serve as library. Formal dining room. Library. Theater room to enjoy time with family or friends. Cul de sac. Huge back yard. Must see today!