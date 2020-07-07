All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 235 Medford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
235 Medford Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

235 Medford Dr

235 Medford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

235 Medford Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick ranch with covered front porch in established neighborhood! Formal living room and dining room. Kitchen with breakfast area and large family room. Enjoy the fantastic sunroom year round with lots of windows. Large private backyard with an outbuilding or children's play house. Back yard is fenced in and sits on a level lot. New paint, carpet and appliances!!! Convenient to Downtown Fayetteville, restaurants and shopping. This home is set for a January 2020 move in so you can start the new year out right!
Call Tim Camp @ 678.712.4284 for more information. HomeLink Property Management LLC 678.423.0555

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Medford Dr have any available units?
235 Medford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 235 Medford Dr have?
Some of 235 Medford Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Medford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
235 Medford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Medford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Medford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 235 Medford Dr offer parking?
No, 235 Medford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 235 Medford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Medford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Medford Dr have a pool?
No, 235 Medford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 235 Medford Dr have accessible units?
No, 235 Medford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Medford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Medford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Medford Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 Medford Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College