235 Medford Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick ranch with covered front porch in established neighborhood! Formal living room and dining room. Kitchen with breakfast area and large family room. Enjoy the fantastic sunroom year round with lots of windows. Large private backyard with an outbuilding or children's play house. Back yard is fenced in and sits on a level lot. New paint, carpet and appliances!!! Convenient to Downtown Fayetteville, restaurants and shopping. This home is set for a January 2020 move in so you can start the new year out right!

Call Tim Camp @ 678.712.4284 for more information. HomeLink Property Management LLC 678.423.0555