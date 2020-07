Amenities

Very nice three bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Fayetteville. Wood floors shine in the great room and dining room of this renovated ranch . All bedrooms have new carpet, blinds and vaulted or trayed ceilings. Bathrooms feature 42" vanities and marble countertops. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator! Private fenced backyard for relaxing. Double garage.