207 Otter Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground fireplace

Beautiful move-in ready ranch with four bedrooms and three full baths on the main level with inviting great room and fireplace that overlooks the kitchen and the breakfast room. The formal dining room has large windows with plantation shutters and a view of the rocking chair front porch.



Ideal for someone working from home that needs an office to get away to or if you need space for family fun or long-term guests. This home has a lovely finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a full finished bath/kitchen/bar area/great room/sitting room/storage area that is fully finished with heating and air. The basement area has a patio that overlooks the private backyard. This home is located in the desired Beaverbrook estates community where the sidewalks lead to the community pool and playground. Visit this house and come home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.