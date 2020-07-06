All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, GA
207 Otter Circle
207 Otter Circle

207 Otter Circle · No Longer Available
Location

207 Otter Circle, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Beautiful move-in ready ranch with four bedrooms and three full baths on the main level with inviting great room and fireplace that overlooks the kitchen and the breakfast room. The formal dining room has large windows with plantation shutters and a view of the rocking chair front porch.

Ideal for someone working from home that needs an office to get away to or if you need space for family fun or long-term guests. This home has a lovely finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a full finished bath/kitchen/bar area/great room/sitting room/storage area that is fully finished with heating and air. The basement area has a patio that overlooks the private backyard. This home is located in the desired Beaverbrook estates community where the sidewalks lead to the community pool and playground. Visit this house and come home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Otter Circle have any available units?
207 Otter Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 207 Otter Circle have?
Some of 207 Otter Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Otter Circle currently offering any rent specials?
207 Otter Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Otter Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Otter Circle is pet friendly.
Does 207 Otter Circle offer parking?
No, 207 Otter Circle does not offer parking.
Does 207 Otter Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Otter Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Otter Circle have a pool?
Yes, 207 Otter Circle has a pool.
Does 207 Otter Circle have accessible units?
No, 207 Otter Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Otter Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Otter Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Otter Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Otter Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

