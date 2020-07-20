All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

195 Breakspear Ln

195 Breakspear Ln · No Longer Available
Location

195 Breakspear Ln, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Live like a star today for an affordable price at the one of a kind, newly constructed, fairy tale like, high end celebrity filled neighborhood of Pinewood Forest, named after the AtlWood Pinewood Studio across the street which produced all the recent Marvel movies including End game and Civil War. This adorable 2 story 2bed 2.5bath home offers 10' ceiling with open floor plan, great lighting, and full kitchen. Upstairs 2 bedroom with master bath having double vanity, and he/she closet. BRAND NEW upgraded modern design/color throughout the house. Professional landscaping paid by landlord. Enjoy your cozy life among the beautiful fusion of modern style, maintenance free living, full privacy, and a touch of southern hospitality.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Breakspear Ln have any available units?
195 Breakspear Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 195 Breakspear Ln currently offering any rent specials?
195 Breakspear Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Breakspear Ln pet-friendly?
No, 195 Breakspear Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 195 Breakspear Ln offer parking?
No, 195 Breakspear Ln does not offer parking.
Does 195 Breakspear Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Breakspear Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Breakspear Ln have a pool?
No, 195 Breakspear Ln does not have a pool.
Does 195 Breakspear Ln have accessible units?
No, 195 Breakspear Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Breakspear Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Breakspear Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Breakspear Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Breakspear Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
