185 Arbor Way - 185 Arbor Way

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard hot tub

New Rental in Garden Courtyard - Highly sought-after Garden Courtyard community. Beautiful 2 BR/2 Full BA Home

w/Master on Main. Interior features include a storm/foyer entrance, hardwood

floors in the living room with vaulted ceiling, skylights, gas fireplace,

granite countertops, stainless steel appliance package. New roof, new paint,

new lighting in living room and kitchen. Sunroom with screens and complete

windows can be a favorite spot to relax after a hard day. Master suite features

a private spa bath with whirpool and walk-in closet. Plans are in place to

remove the large tree in front, completely re-do the landscaping in front and

within the fenced area. We have also contracted to have the fence replaced.

Both projects scheduled for the first part of July. Professionally Managed.



No Pets Allowed



