185 Arbor Way - 185 Arbor Way

New Rental in Garden Courtyard - Highly sought-after Garden Courtyard community. Beautiful 2 BR/2 Full BA Home
w/Master on Main. Interior features include a storm/foyer entrance, hardwood
floors in the living room with vaulted ceiling, skylights, gas fireplace,
granite countertops, stainless steel appliance package. New roof, new paint,
new lighting in living room and kitchen. Sunroom with screens and complete
windows can be a favorite spot to relax after a hard day. Master suite features
a private spa bath with whirpool and walk-in closet. Plans are in place to
remove the large tree in front, completely re-do the landscaping in front and
within the fenced area. We have also contracted to have the fence replaced.
Both projects scheduled for the first part of July. Professionally Managed.
No Pets Allowed
